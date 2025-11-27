Rs 252 Crore Drug Case: ORI Questioned for Over 6 Hours; Police Not Satisfied With Replies

In the ₹252-crore MD drugs case, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) on Wednesday questioned social media influencer Ori for more than six hours in Mumbai. During the interrogation, Ori was asked several questions related to the case.

According to sources, Ori did not reveal much during questioning and failed to give satisfactory answers to several queries posed by the police. He repeatedly maintained that he does not know Salim Sohail Shaikh, the accused arrested in the case. Ori told investigators that he has never met Shaikh and has no connection with him.

Sources further said Ori claimed during questioning that although he attends several Bollywood parties regularly, these parties have “nothing to do with drugs.” He told police that he neither consumes drugs nor has any involvement with them. Ori stated that his presence at parties is limited to taking photographs with celebrities.

However, officers are reportedly not satisfied with his responses, and there is a possibility that Ori may be summoned again for further questioning. Ori was earlier called in based on the statements of arrested accused Salim Shaikh.

Siddhanth Kapoor Also Questioned Earlier

Before Ori, Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor’s brother, Siddhanth Kapoor, was questioned by the Anti-Narcotics Cell for over five hours on Tuesday in connection with the same ₹252-crore drug case. According to ANC sources, Siddhanth Kapoor’s statement appears incomplete, and he is expected to be called in again.

It is alleged that Siddhanth had attended a party in India where drugs were reportedly used. Police need answers to several more questions and may issue a fresh summons soon.

Sources revealed that in his statement, accused Salim Shaikh claimed Ori has close connections with Alishah Parkar, nephew of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Following this allegation, Mumbai Police issued summons to Ori, asking him to appear before the ANC Ghatkopar unit.

Shaikh also alleged that Ori consumes drugs and takes part in drug parties. To verify these claims, the ANC had asked Ori to appear on 20 November. However, Ori’s lawyer informed the police that he was unavailable and would appear only after 25 November.

Mumbai Police sources stated that Ori continues to withhold crucial details and is not providing convincing answers. He maintains that he does not know Salim Sohail Shaikh and has no communication or association with him. Ori has also reiterated that despite attending multiple Bollywood parties every day, these events have no connection to drug activities and that he does not consume drugs.