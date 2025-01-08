Sachin Kurmi Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Fifth Accused in NCP Leader’s Killing

In a major breakthrough, the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a man named Dilip Wagaskar in connection with the murder of Nationalist Congress Party's Ajit Pawar faction's taluka president Sachin Kurmi alias Munna. Wagaskar is a government employee. Kurmi's wife had earlier suspected Wagaskar of being involved in her husband's murder. This is the fifth arrest in the case.

According to sources in the Crime Branch, officials from Unit 3 investigating the case discovered that Wagaskar had played a role in planning Kurmi's murder.

On October 5, Sachin Kurmi was brutally murdered near his residence in Ghodapdeo. Initial investigations revealed that the motive behind the murder was a financial dispute. While Byculla police initially arrested four accused, Kurmi's wife raised doubts over the investigation, leading to the case being transferred to the Crime Branch. The agency invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) to probe the matter further.

The Crime Branch established Wagaskar's involvement during the investigation, resulting in his arrest. A Crime Branch official confirmed that Wagaskar was produced before the court, which remanded him to Crime Branch custody until January 16 for further investigation.

This arrest is expected to shed more light on the conspiracy behind the murder, as investigations continue.