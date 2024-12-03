Sachin Tendulkar and MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Unveil Memorial for Indian Cricket Coach Ramakant Achrekar in Mumbai (Watch Video)

Star former Indian cricketer and master blaster Sachin Tendulkar and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray unveiled Indian cricket coach Ramakant Achrekar memorial in Mumbai on Tuesday, December 3.

Tendulkar was seen in dialogue and shaking hands with MNS chief during the inauguration event in Dadar. A video shared by news agency PTI, crowd at the event were seen chanting "Sachin, Sachin." Achrekar's daughter Vishakha Dalvi and family, former cricketer Praveen Amre were present at the unveiling ceremony.

VIDEO | Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) unveil Indian cricket coach Ramakant Achrekar memorial in Mumbai.



Earlier, the former star cricketer informed his fans and followers on a social media website about the unveiling event and urged them to attend online. "Today is a very special day as we pay tribute to someone who gave so much to cricket and my life. I would be extremely happy if you joined me as we unveil Achrekar Sir’s memorial on his birth anniversary and honour his incredible legacy," Sachin wrote in a post on X.

गुरु हा जीवनाचा मार्गदर्शक असतो, आणि आजचा दिवस त्यांच्या स्मृतींना आदरांजली वाहण्याचा आहे.



"I will be going live on Instagram and Facebook from 6:15 PM onwards to share this special moment with all of you!," he added.