Saif Ali Khan's Attacker Shariful Islam's Police Custody Extended By Mumbai Court Till January 29

Shariful Islam, the Bangladeshi man accused of stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan during a failed burglary attempt at his Bandra home last week, will remain in police custody till January 29. A local court in Mumbai extended his custody for five days after the cops argued they are yet to recover crucial evidence regarding the attack that had raised serious questions over security in such an upscale locality.

Khan was attacked on the early morning of January 16 and was rushed to the nearby Lilavati hospital in an auto. Hearing the case, the court observed that there is substantial progress in the matter and to investigate other consequential aspects is necessary. It said that the offence is serious and triable by the sessions court.

Such investigation is necessary even for ascertaining the innocence of the accused, so taking all facts into account, the submissions pertaining to the notice under BNSS section 35 don’t apply. Nothing from the records inferred that arrest is illegal,” the court observed while extending the remand till January 29.

In an interview, the father of the accused had claimed that his son was innocent and was being framed due to him being an easy target as he had entered India illegally.

"We may be poor, but we are not criminals. In Bangladesh, he used to ride a bike taxi for a living. But during the era of the Awami League, there was a lot of political turmoil in our village and after Sheikh Hasina's government came back to power early last year. Since my son was an active supporter of Khaleda Zia, he faced immense backlash and so he decided to leave Bangladesh for better earning and living prospects,” Ruhul Fakir told The Times of India.