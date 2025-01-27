Saif Ali Khan's Rs 25 Lakh Mediclaim Approved in Hours, AMC Calls It Preferential Treatment for Celebrities

The Association of Medical Consultants (AMC), representing 14,000 professionals, has criticized the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) for the swift approval of Rs 25 lakh for actor Saif Ali Khan's cashless treatment at Lilavati Hospital, Bandra, last week.

Calling it “preferential treatment” for celebrities, the AMC pointed out that the claim was approved within hours, a process that typically takes much longer for ordinary policyholders.

In a letter to the IRDAI, the AMC, representing over 14,000 specialist medical practitioners, criticized the disparity in the processing of insurance claims, highlighting the preferential treatment given to celebrities over ordinary policyholders.

"We are writing to express our concern and dissatisfaction regarding the recent news of Mr. Saif Ali Khan being sanctioned Rs 25 lakh for cashless treatment under his insurance policy, which seems to be preferential treatment compared to the benefits available to the common policyholders," the AMC said in its letter.

The organization argued that incidents like these reflect a concerning trend where celebrities and high-profile individuals are granted "favorable terms and higher cashless treatment limits," while ordinary citizens struggle with "insufficient coverage and low reimbursement rates." It said that "such practices create an unfair disparity and undermine the very principle of equitable healthcare access, which should be the cornerstone of insurance services."

The AMC said the need for equality in health insurance, stating that preferential treatment for celebrities creates a discriminatory two-tier system. It called for greater transparency in determining claims and cashless treatment limits.

The 54-year-old actor was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on January 16 after being stabbed six times during a burglary at his Bandra home. He underwent emergency surgery to remove a knife lodged in his back and was discharged on January 21.



