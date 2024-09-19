Salim Khan Threat: Accused Intimidated Salman Khan's Father To Impress Girlfriend

In a shocking incident, veteran scriptwriter and Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan, received a threat from a burqa-clad woman on the morning of September 18. The woman, accompanied by a young man on a scooter, invoked the notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s name in the threat. Upon investigation, police found that the threat was part of a stunt planned by the young man to impress his girlfriend.

According to information received from Bandra police, Salim Khan was on his routine morning walk when an unknown woman wearing a burqa approached him on a scooter and asked, "Should I send Lawrence Bishnoi?" Taking the matter seriously, the police registered a case against the unidentified woman and the scooter rider. Investigations have led to the arrest of one person. However, new revelations have surfaced regarding the motive behind the threat.

Police sources revealed that the accused young man had orchestrated the threat to impress his girlfriend. After threatening Salim Khan, the burqa-clad woman fled the scene with the scooter rider. Salim Khan, initially confused by the encounter, immediately reported the incident to the Bandra police. CCTV footage captured both the woman in the burqa and the scooter rider, leading to an arrest. The police further revealed that the arrested man is a petty criminal with no major criminal background. The woman seen in the burqa has also been detained.

An officer from Bandra police stated that an FIR was lodged on behalf of Salim Khan’s bodyguard. During the investigation, the accused confessed that they were simply playing a prank on Salim Khan. The police have taken the matter seriously, and both the young man and the woman have been detained.

Earlier this year, on April 14, two unidentified men on motorcycles fired four rounds outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, causing panic in the area. Following an investigation, the Mumbai police held the Lawrence Bishnoi gang responsible for the attack, resulting in the arrest of six individuals connected to the case.

