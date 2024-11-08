Salman Khan Death Threat: Man Who Threatened Actor Claims Rs 5 Crore Ransom Was for Bishnoi Temple

In a shocking revelation during police interrogation, Bikharam Vishnoi, the accused arrested from Karnataka for issuing death threats to Salman Khan and demanding a ransom of Rs 5 crore, confessed that he idolizes Lawrence Bishnoi. The Worli police revealed that the accused stated his intention was to use the Rs 5 crore ransom for constructing a temple for the Bishnoi community.

During questioning, it was also uncovered that Bikharam was highly influenced by Lawrence Bishnoi's actions and frequently watched his videos. He expressed pride in the work Lawrence has been doing for the Bishnoi community, even from jail. He added that he was outraged at Salman Khan for allegedly never apologizing for incidents such as the footpath accident or the blackbuck poaching case. He further claimed that Salman Khan and Baba Siddique have ties with Dawood Ibrahim, yet no action has been taken against them. "Whatever Lawrence is doing is right. I have no regrets about going to jail as I am doing it for the Bishnoi community," he stated.

It is noteworthy that on the night of November 4, Bikharam had messaged a threat to kill Salman Khan on the traffic police helpline and demanded Rs 5 crore. Worli Police tracked him down to the Haveli area of Karnataka and brought him to Mumbai on Thursday following his arrest.