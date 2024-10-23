Salman Khan Threat Case: Man Arrested from Jamshedpur for Threatening Bollywood Actor and Demanding Rs 5 Crore

The Worli police have arrested the accused from Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, for sending a message to the Mumbai traffic police's WhatsApp helpline, threatening Salman Khan and demanding ₹5 crore from him. The arrested person has been identified as Sheikh Heusen Sheikh Mausin (24), a resident of Jamshedpur. After his arrest, the Worli police will present him in a Jharkhand court today to seek a transit remand. Once they obtain the remand, they will bring him to Mumbai. The police had been tracking the accused's location and had been searching for him in Jamshedpur for three days.

Given the gravity of the situation, DCP Zone 3, Dattatray Kamble, ordered an investigation. In response, Senior Police Inspector Ravindra Katkar from Worli Police Station assembled a team to apprehend the suspect. The team, which included API Prakash Sutar and PSI Ajinath Funde, arrested the accused in Jamshedpur following a technical investigation. According to the police, the suspect is a fruit seller.

It is worth noting that on the afternoon of October 17, Sheikh had sent a message to the traffic police helpline. In this message, he demanded ₹5 crore in exchange for arranging a meeting between Salman Khan and Lawrence Bishnoi. He even claimed to be a member of the Bishnoi gang. Furthermore, he threatened that if the money was not paid, Salman Khan would face worse consequences than Baba Siddique. Following this message, the Worli police launched an investigation. During the investigation, the accused messaged the traffic police helpline again, apologizing and stating that he had made a mistake, claiming he had no connection to the Bishnoi gang. Currently, the police are preparing to bring him to Mumbai.