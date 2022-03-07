Sanjay Raut will be addressing a press conference tomorrow at 4 pm in Shivsena Bhavan

Mumbai- Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut has organized a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan. Sanjay Raut has informed on his Twitter handle that a press conference will be held tomorrow at 4 pm. So now whose and what scam will Sanjay Raut bring out? Exactly what information will be brought forward? This has caught everyone's attention.

Will be addressing a press conference tomorrow 4 pm at shivsena bhavan.



Watch this space.

जय महाराष्ट्र! pic.twitter.com/xVh8ToHaTs — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) March 7, 2022

Sanjay Raut had earlier said that he would unveil another major scam in the first week of March. He was said that the biggest scam of ED would be exposed by holding a press conference in the same Shiv Sena Bhavan. Accordingly, it will be important to see what kind of secret Sanjay Raut will expose about Ed.