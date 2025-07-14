Sawan Somwar 2025: Devotees Throng Babulnath Mandir to Offer Prayers on the Auspicious First Monday of Shravan

Devotees have been visiting Shiv Mandir since morning to offer prayers and seek blessings from Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, as it is the first Monday of Shravan month - Sawan Somwar. On this occasion, several devotees visited Babulnath Mandir in Mumbai. A huge crowd was seen offering prayers at the temple. Interacting with IANS, several devotees shared how they feel after praying and seeking the blessing of god. A priest at the temple said to IANS, “Today is the first Monday of Shravan, a day of great significance in the week, especially as it is dear to Lord Shiva.” A devotee told IANS, “We have great faith in the month of Sawan and Lord Bhole Baba. Every year, we come here to have darshan.”

Significance Of Sawan Somwar:

Sawan Somwar holds a deep spiritual importance in Hinduism. Sawan Somwar refers to all the Mondays that fall within the sacred month of Sawan, also known as Shravan. Devotees in this month worship Lord Shiva. Each Monday falling within this month is very auspicious. The Sawan Somwar marks the beginning of a great spiritual period of the year. During this time, devotees participate in special prayers and perform special rituals to please Lord Shiva and seek his blessings.

Devotees focus inward and dedicate their thoughts and deeds to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati during the month of Sawan. In addition to praying for wealth, harmony, and well-being in their families and personal lives, devotees use this time to show their abiding devotion to and surrender to the holy couple.

Even while Mondays are already considered sacred to Lord Shiva, their spiritual power is increased when they fall during the month of Sawan. These days, devotees adhere to a strict spiritual schedule. The Sawan Somwar Vrat (fast), in which adherents refrain from eating from sunrise to sunset, is one of the most significant customs. It is thought that this fast strengthens one's relationship with God by cleansing the body and mind.

Along with fasting, devotees perform Rudrabhishek, which involves singing Vedic mantras while bathing the Shiva Linga in holy liquids such as milk, water, honey, and ghee. Bilva leaves, fruits, and flowers are also offered as tokens of dedication and love.