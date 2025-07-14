Viral Video: Kanwariyas Hit Woman With Chappals After Two-Wheeler Allegedly Collides With Sacred Kanwar

A shocking incident has surfaced from Uttarakhand. Kanwariyas there allegedly mishandled a woman. The incident was reported on July 13, Sunday night. On the Haridwar-Rishikul highway, chaos erupted after the woman’s two-wheeler allegedly hit a kanwar. Kanwar is a sacred bamboo structure carried out by devotees while they are on yatra to get water from the Ganga River. The incident was recorded on camera and is viral on social media. In the viral video, a female kanwariya is seen fighting with the woman. Male kanwariyas are seen supporting her and abusing the woman instead of stopping her. Take a look at the videos here:

The kanwariyas and the woman are seen arguing with each other. The matter escalated when the woman pushed the female kanwariya after she had abused the woman. In the video, the female kanwariya is seen pulling the woman’s hair and hitting her with the chappals she was wearing at that time. The woman was pushed, and she fell to the ground. Another woman who is believed to be the victim’s friend intervened and saved the woman.

Kanwariya also claimed that the woman was drunk, but it is not known if the woman was under the influence of alcohol or not at the time of the incident.

When police were notified about this altercation between a woman and the kanwariyas, officials immediately reached the spot.

Similar incidents have been reported in the past where the kanwariyas have assaulted people. On July 13, Sunday morning, a video surfaced online in which the kanwariyas trashed and attacked a bus driver in Ghaziabad. The driver is seen folding his hands and pleading as the kanwariyas keep hitting him. An old man intervened to calm the situation, but was manhandled by the group. According to several media reports, the driver was assaulted by kanwariyas because the bus allegedly brushed against the Kanwar on the road that was full of traffic congestion.

Also Read: Navi Mumbai: 16-Year-Old Boy Electrocuted While Filming Instagram Reel on Train Roof Near Nerul

A bus driver was attacked by Kanwariyas in Muradnagar Ghaziabad because the bus touched the kanwad in the high traffic area.



Either the UP government should issue lock down orders for general public or stop public transport on the Kanwar route.



Why to put lives in danger? pic.twitter.com/VLJMdatRyi — Kapil (@kapsology) July 13, 2025

On July 8, Kanwariyas vandalised a car and assaulted the car driver as it accidentally hit one of the Kanwariyas in Ghaziabad’s Modinagar. The driver was hospitalised as he was severely injured. The police reached the spot and handled the situation.

A car accidentally hit a Kanwariyas. They caught hold of the car driver and beat him up and vandalised the car. The Police came and Kanwariyo ko 'Samjha bhuja kar bhej diya'. The car driver is admitted in the hospital.pic.twitter.com/7yxIixDcuo — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) July 9, 2025

Every year during the holy month of Shravan, millions of devotees of Lord Shiva participate in the Kanwar Yatra. From the Ganga, they retrieve sacred water. The devotees then present this sacred water to Lord Shiva in their hometowns. Kanwariyas are the devotees who participate in this auspicious yatra.