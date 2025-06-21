Security Breach at IIT Bombay: 22-Year-Old Man Illegally Stayed on Campus for 5 Days

A serious security breach has been reported at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) in Powai, where an unidentified youth managed to enter the campus premises without proper authorization. The youth has been identified as Bilal Ahmed Fayyad Ahmed Teli, a 22-year-old resident of Mangaluru, Karnataka. The motive behind his unauthorised entry is still unclear.

According to Powai Police, the incident came to light on June 17 when Bilal was found inside the institute's auditorium during an ongoing lecture. Upon being questioned by security personnel, he failed to provide valid identification and was immediately handed over to the Powai police.

During interrogation, Bilal reportedly confessed that he had been illegally staying in one of the hostels on the IIT Bombay campus between June 2 and June 7. He was also seen earlier on June 4 by Shilpa Kotiwal, the head of a department at the institute. When she demanded identification, Bilal fled the spot.

Kotiwal alerted security again when she noticed the same person on June 17, leading to his detention. The incident has triggered serious concerns about the campus's security arrangements and the ease with which an outsider could access restricted areas and stay undetected for several days.

The Powai Police are currently investigating the matter further to ascertain Bilal’s intentions and whether any larger motive is involved.