Senior Consultant Duped of ₹35.7 Lakh in Online Trading Scam, Complaint Filed with Cyber Police

A 40-year-old IT professional from Ghatkopar East has filed a complaint alleging that he was cheated of ₹35,71,409 in an elaborate online trading scam carried out between October and November 2025. The victim, employed as a Senior Consultant with a reputed IT company, approached the East Region Cyber Police after realizing that the entire trading platform he had been investing in was fraudulent.

According to police sources, the incident began in October 2025 when the complainant’s childhood friend introduced him to a trading group named SYSTEMATIX GROUP BLOCK TRADING and encouraged him to join a related group called A2-SYSTEMATIX, promising lucrative profits through stock trading. Within the group, he came in contact with a woman named Devanshi Parekh, who introduced herself as the assistant to one Vinit Maheshwari.

Devanshi allegedly helped the complainant register on an application named ‘neo sysmt’, claiming it to be a legitimate trading app. She then guided him to start trading and repeatedly persuaded him to transfer money to various bank accounts under the pretext of investing in shares. The complainant transferred the funds through net banking and RTGS, trusting her and the other group members—identified as Riya Vashisth, Rider Rohan, Luna Ram Dewasi, and Manav Desai—who appeared to be part of the same operation.

Over time, the app began showing large profits, further convincing the complainant of its authenticity. To strengthen his trust, Devanshi even shared purported SEBI registration photos of the bank accounts. However, when he attempted to withdraw his earnings on November 4 and 6, 2025, he was told the funds would be credited within a few days—but the money never arrived.

When he contacted Devanshi again, she claimed his trading account had been "frozen" and demanded an additional ₹5 lakh to reactivate it. That was when the complainant realized he had been duped.

In his complaint, he stated that between October 18 and November 6, 2025, Devanshi Parekh, Vinit Maheshwari, and their associates manipulated him through WhatsApp communications, promising high returns from share trading via the ‘neo sysmt’ app. By exploiting his trust and showing fake profits, the group managed to extract over ₹35.7 lakh from him through multiple transactions.

The East Region Cyber Police have registered a case against Devanshi Parekh, Vinit Maheshwari, the creators of the ‘neo sysmt’ app, and the holders of the bank accounts used in the fraud. Further investigation is underway to trace the culprits and recover the defrauded amount.