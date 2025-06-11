Sex Racket Busted in Mumbai: 8 Arrested, 10 Women Rescued by Malabar Hill Police; Rs 82,000 Cash and Drugs Seized

The Malabar Hill Police arrested eight accused and rescued ten women involved in flash trade near the Grant Road East area of South Mumbai. As per the information, the sex trafficking racket was being operated close to the Saidham Temple. The arrested accused was involved in pushing women into sex work for their personal profit.

The police also seized drugs and recovered over Rs 82,000 in cash from the premises during the raid. The police found 2.04 grams of narcotics worth of Rs 10,000, allegedly meant for transport and sale.

Also Read | Mumbai: Sex Racket Busted in Malwani, Bangladeshi Women Trafficked on Fake Job Promises.

In Mumbai Malabar Hill Police busted a sex racket near Grant Road East, arresting 8 accused and rescuing 10 women. The racket operated close to Saidham Temple. Police also seized drugs and over ₹82,000 in cash. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway:… pic.twitter.com/RPIDH0KypM — IANS (@ians_india) June 11, 2025

During the raid, the police also found 14 alleged customers who are involved in a sex racket involving the rescued women. The arrested individuals have been identified as Soni Ganesh Sharma, Rinji Nima Sherpa, Krishna Bilat Bhuiyan, Vikram Rajni Bhuiyan, Arun Damodar Yadav, Mahesha H. Shivanna, Pappu Kumar Sarju Yadav, and Amit Kumar Kanhiya Yadav, reported as per the FPJ report.

Malabar Hill Police registered a case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation is underway.