Share Market Advisor Kidnapped in Filmy Style for ₹10 Lakh Ransom; Rescued by Mumbai Police

A sensational case of kidnapping and ransom has come to light from Khar in Mumbai, the financial capital of the country. A share market advisor residing in Mira Road was abducted in a dramatic, filmy manner by a group of nearly 20–25 men from a bar in Khar. The accused held him hostage in Vile Parle, threatened to kill him and demanded a ransom of ₹10 lakh. Thanks to the alertness of the victim’s wife and the swift action by the Juhu Police, the advisor was safely rescued and five accused, including the main conspirator, have been arrested.

The 42-year-old victim, who resides in Mira Road (East), narrated the entire ordeal in his complaint to the Juhu Police. The incident took place around 9:30 pm on 27 November 2025, when he was at the ‘Janata Bar’ located at Pali Naka in Bandra West.

According to the police, the victim’s former acquaintance, Viju Manikam Swami alias Tammy Anna, suddenly arrived at the bar with around 20–25 associates. The group assaulted the advisor and forcibly pushed him into a white Ertiga car before whisking him away from the spot.

The kidnappers took the victim to the house of the accused’s sister located inside the Tata Compound in Vile Parle (West). After holding him captive, they created an atmosphere of terror. From the victim’s phone, they made him call his wife, and demanded that she bring ₹10 lakh in cash immediately. They threatened to kill the advisor if the ransom was not paid. The accused struck him on the head with a wooden object and even brandished a sword to intimidate him. The kidnappers also robbed him of ₹1,85,000 in cash, an iPhone and a Titan watch worth ₹35,000.

To collect the ransom, the kidnappers kept changing instructions to evade the police. They first asked the victim’s wife to come to Alpha Mall, then shifted the location to McDonald’s near Andheri station, and later to Shoppers Stop in Vile Parle. When they suspected that the police were tracking them, they went back and hid at the Tata Compound premises.

The victim’s wife rushed to the police and reported the incident. Acting on technical inputs and location details, the police traced the hideout and conducted a raid at the Tata Compound residence. The victim was safely rescued from the spot.

The police arrested the main accused, Viju Manikam Swami alias Tammy Anna, along with four of his relatives and the driver involved in the kidnapping.

Arrested Accused:

Viju Manikam Swami alias Tammy Anna (45), main accused

Suhas Raghunath Bagwe (49), brother-in-law

Jaya Suhas Bagwe (48), sister

Priyanshu Suhas Bagwe (22), nephew

Prashant Bhausaheb Jadhav (37), driver

Juhu police rescued the victim and took all the accused into custody. They registered a zero FIR and handed over the case to Khar police.

The Khar Police have registered a case against all the accused under relevant sections pertaining to kidnapping, robbery, assault and criminal intimidation. Further investigation is underway.