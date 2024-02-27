Shiv Sena Shinde Group Likely to Claim 18 Seats in Lok Sabha Elections

Mumbai: The seat-sharing of the ruling Grand Alliance is yet to be finalized ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. In this regard, a meeting of the Shiv Sena Shinde group was held at Varsha's residence on Monday. The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and was attended by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs.

The meeting passed a resolution to discuss seat-sharing and hand over the powers to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the party's main leader. According to sources, the Shiv Sena has decided to stake claim to 18 seats.

Decisions at the meeting

In 2019, the Shiv Sena had won 22 seats, of which the MPs agreed to claim 18 seats. The parliamentary party has empowered them to decide the fate of the remaining four seats that will be decided by chief leader Eknath Shinde.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's decision on the Maratha reservation, announcements of other corporations, and many important projects like Sewri Navasheva will be the issues of this year's campaign.