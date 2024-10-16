Shootout Case: Three Types of Weapons Used, Including Imported Firearms

According to Crime Branch sources, three types of weapons were used in the Baba Siddiqui shootout. These included an Australian-made Glock pistol, a Turkish pistol, and a locally made firearm. The local pistol was found to be a country-made gun, while the Glock and Turkish pistols were imported.

Features of the Glock Pistol

The Glock pistol is renowned worldwide, with several variants in use. This firearm is banned for civilian use in India, but it is used extensively by military, police, and special forces in over 70 countries, including India, the USA, the UK, and France. The Glock pistol can fire up to 36 rounds at once.

The magazine capacity of the Glock can range from 6 to 36 rounds, though in India, the 17-round magazine is commonly used by security forces. A single bullet from this gun travels at a speed of 1,230 feet per second and has an effective range of 50 meters. The Glock pistol is not generally available to the public in India but is used by special forces like the Para Commandos and NSG (National Security Guard).

Introduced in the 1980s, the Glock has remained a trusted and reliable weapon globally. Its compact size makes it easy to carry, even in a purse. Priced at around 8 lakhs, the Glock is considered highly reliable, with 9mm bullets that fit easily without issue. The ease of finding compatible ammunition also makes it a preferred choice.

Turkish-Made Pistols in Shootout

Crime Branch officials have confirmed the use of a Turkish-made pistol in the shootout. Although the specific model was not disclosed, the Zigana pistol is suspected to be the weapon in question. This pistol is popular among gangsters in North India and costs between 4 to 7 lakhs. Zigana pistols are often smuggled into India from across the border, particularly by weapon smugglers in Punjab. In 2020, the ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) of Pakistan began supplying these pistols to gangs, and they have since been found with gangsters in Delhi as well.

Currently, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang is reported to use Zigana pistols frequently. These pistols belong to the locked-breech, short-recoil operated category and feature a modified Browning-type locking system. They have a double-action trigger, exposed hammer, and slide-mounted safety. The Zigana can hold double-stack magazines with a standard capacity of 15 rounds or an extended capacity of 17 rounds.

Smuggling Routes and Criminal Use of Zigana Pistols

The ISI has been sending consignments of Zigana pistols into India, smuggling them through the Punjab border, either via drones or hidden with drugs. Sometimes, the weapons are brought in through Nepal. From there, they are sold to gangsters in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

In January 2022, Karamveer, a shooter from the Gogi gang, was caught with a Zigana pistol and 20 live cartridges. In October 2021, four shooters from the Gogi-Bishnoi gang were arrested with nine pistols, including a Zigana. Similarly, in April 2021, five shooters from the Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jathedi gang were arrested, with two Zigana pistols recovered from them.

Gangster Connections and Recent Incidents

The Zigana pistol has been linked to several high-profile criminal incidents. In November 2020, gangster Hashim Baba was arrested with a Zigana pistol. In March 2020, Jitender Gogi, Kuldeep Fajja, and Rohit Moi were caught with at least three Zigana pistols in their possession.

The infamous mafia don Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were murdered using a Zigana pistol. Additionally, the same pistol was reportedly used in the assassination of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Though banned in India, these pistols are smuggled into the country, primarily from Pakistan via drones. They are also used by the military forces of Malaysia, Azerbaijan, the Philippine police, and the US Coast Guard.