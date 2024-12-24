SIM Swap Cyber Fraud: Mumbai Cyber Police Recover Rs 4.65 Crore for Kandivali Businessman in 4 Hours

The Cyber Police’s 1930 helpline team successfully recovered ₹4.65 crore in just four hours for a Kandivali-based private company owner who fell victim to a SIM swap cyber fraud. The stolen amount has been frozen in related bank accounts, according to officials.

The Mumbai Police have launched the 1930 helpline under their Crime Branch to assist citizens in freezing stolen funds in cybercrime cases. Victims of financial fraud can report their cases promptly through this helpline for swift action.

On December 23, cybercriminals conducted a SIM swap on the phone number of a Kandivali-based businessman, gaining unauthorised access to the company’s bank account. They transferred ₹7.5 crore to multiple accounts.

The company owner realized the fraud upon receiving an email notification and immediately contacted the 1930 cyber helpline. The helpline team quickly registered the case and coordinated with nodal officers of the banks involved.

The Cyber Police managed to freeze ₹4.65 crore in the fraudulently accessed accounts. Investigations into the remaining amount are ongoing.

Cyber Police AppealtoCitizens

Police urge the public to report cyber fraud incidents immediately to the 1930 helpline. Timely reporting increases the chances of recovering stolen funds, officials emphasized.

UnderstandingSIMSwapCyberFraud

1. GatheringInformation:

Cybercriminals use social engineering techniques through social media to gather personal and professional details. Sometimes, they use malware or phishing links to extract sensitive information.

2. PhishingLinksandFakeIdentities:

Fraudsters send phishing links to victims, tricking them into sharing confidential data. In some cases, fraud agencies purchase bank databases for targeted attacks.

3. SIMSwapExecution:

Using fake IDs, fraudsters request mobile companies to block the victim's SIM and activate a new one.

4. UnauthorisedTransactions:

Once they control the new SIM, fraudsters receive OTPs and execute large transactions, transferring funds to multiple accounts.

---

PreventiveMeasuresforCitizens

1. ActivateEmailAlerts:

Enable email alerts for every bank account in addition to SMS notifications.

2. ReportSIMIssuesPromptly:

If your SIM linked to a bank account stops working unexpectedly, inform your bank to unlink it immediately.

3. BeVigilantonHolidays:

SIM swap frauds often occur during public holidays, making it hard to reach banks or mobile galleries. Contact customer care promptly in such cases.

4. EnableTwo-FactorAuthentication:

Use two-factor authentication for social media and banking accounts to prevent unauthorised access.

5. RegularPasswordUpdates:

Change passwords for online and mobile banking accounts periodically.

For any suspected cyber fraud, dial 1930 immediately to protect your funds.