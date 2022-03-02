ST Workers Strike: Big decision on ST merger? The report of the committee will be presented in the cabinet meeting today.

ST Workers Strike: The decision to merge Maharashtra State Transport Corporation with the state government is likely to be taken today. The report of the three-member committee set up by the government on the directions of the High Court will be presented in the state cabinet meeting today. The report is expected to be approved at the state cabinet meeting.

For the last three months, ST workers have been on strike demanding pay hike, merger of ST Corporation with the state government and other demands. The state government has taken a positive stance on all the demands except merger. The salaries of ST employees have also been increased.

The High Court is hearing a petition filed against ST merger. The report was submitted to the High Court in a previous hearing. At that time, the report of the committee on ST merger was not submitted to the Cabinet. The state government had told the high court that it had not yet taken a decision.

The report on ST merger will be submitted to the High Court again after it is approved by the Cabinet today.

The strike began on October 28. ST, the lifeline of the state, has been closed for more than 100 days. So the passengers are getting sick. The strike has cost the ST Corporation a staggering Rs 1,600 crore. Out of 82 thousand 498 employees of ST, 54 thousand 396 employees are still participating. This is the longest running strike by ST workers to date

The damage caused by the strike will not be recovered from the workers.

Shekhar Channe, vice president and managing director of ST Mahamandal, said that although the strike has cost the corporation crores of rupees, it has not taken any decision to recover the loss from the workers on duty. ST workers have called an indefinite strike to demand merger of ST Corporation with the state government. The strike, which has been going on for more than three months, has cost the corporation crores of rupees.