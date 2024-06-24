Suicide Attempt Caught On Camera: Woman Tries To Jump Off 4th Floor Over Family Dispute In Dombivli; Shocking VIDEO Surfaces

A woman in Dombivli attempted to commit suicide by jumping off the 4th floor of the building. The woman was reportedly fed up over disputes in the family. The shocking incident was recorded in a mobile video in which the woman is seen standing on the edge of the balcony before jumping off. The woman has been identified as Preeti Uma Bharti.

The incident took place in Dombivli Manpada police station area under the Thane City Police Commissionerate. The video shows the woman already standing behind the railing. A few people are seen trying to stop her from jumping. However, she refuses to listen to anyone and jumps off amid people screaming and shouting, shocked at what they witnessed. She falls on the ground with a thud and immediately becomes unconscious after the impact. The Manpada police are investigating the matter. According to the information available, the woman is undergoing treatment in a hospital in Mumbai.

Last week, in a similar incident, a 57-year old resident of an upscale housing society in Dombivli died by suicide. The deceased, a government officer, jumped from his tenth-floor residence. According to officials, the deceased lived in Kasar Estate in Palava City. At the time of the incident, his 29-year-old son and two other family members were at home. Police reported that the man’s wife had recently passed away in an accident, leaving him emotionally devastated. “Although around three months had passed since her death, he couldn’t come to terms with the loss. He frequently expressed his desire to die, as he couldn’t bear living without his wife. On Tuesday night, overwhelmed by his grief, he jumped from the tenth floor while his family was asleep,” said a police officer. The society’s security guard was alerted by a loud thud. Upon investigating, he found the man lying in a pool of blood and immediately informed the family and police. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital, but, he succumbed to his injuries before treatment could begin.