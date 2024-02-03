Sunday Mega Block Scheduled: Mumbai Local Train Services on Western, Central and Transharbour Lines Will Be Affected on February 4

On Sunday, February 4, 2024, commuters traveling on the Western, Central, and Transharbour lines will experience disruptions due to a scheduled railway mega block. The Central Line's CSMT-Vidyavihar Up and Down Slow Lines will be affected from 10:55 AM to 3:55 PM. However, there will be no block on the Harbour Line during this time.

The Transharbour Line, including the Vashi and Nerul Up and Down Trains, will be impacted from 11:10 AM to 4:10 PM. Similarly, no block is scheduled for the Uran Line during this period. The Western Line, specifically the Andheri-Borivali Up and Down Fast Lines, will face disruption from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Check Timings Here

Railway advised commuters to plan their journeys accordingly and consider alternative transportation options to avoid inconvenience during the mega block. These routine maintenance activities are essential for ensuring the safety and reliability of railway services.