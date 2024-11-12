Thane Forest Department Busts Major Wildlife Smuggling Ring in Dombivli; Rescues Endangered Animals (Watch Video)

In one of the largest wildlife crime operations in Maharashtra's history, the Thane Forest Department, acting on a tip-off from the Kalyan Forest Department, uncovered a shocking illegal wildlife trafficking operation in a rented flat in Dombivli's Palava Housing Complex. The raid resulted in the rescue of several trafficked reptile species and a critically endangered orangutan, shedding light on the rampant wildlife trade that poses a significant threat to vulnerable species.

A family took a flat on rent in Lodha Casa Bella Dombivli East



They were running illegal reptile smuggling.. raided after tip to Kalyan Forest dept...



Look at the snakes, turtles...



extinct chimpanzee in a cage too 🤬🤬🤬



Ankit Vyas, a volunteer with the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, emphasized the urgent need to address the destructive impact of habitat loss and illegal trade on species like the orangutan. The authorities have vowed to intensify efforts to dismantle smuggling networks and prevent further exploitation of endangered wildlife in the region. The raid is part of a larger push by the police and Forest Department to prevent illegal activities related to wildlife conservation. The incident has sparked major outage among netizens who have demanded strict action against the accused for wildlife cruelty.

