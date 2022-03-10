'This is our beginning, we'll keep working for people', says Sanjay Raut

In the Assembly elections held in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, the victory of BJP in four states seems certain. Looking at the results and trends so far, the BJP seems to be coming back to power in UP, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has given his reaction in this regard. In the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Shiv Sena had fielded candidates in 60 seats. However, 19 candidates were rejected. So how many votes did Shiv Sena contest in 41 seats? Everyone is curious about this. After forming the government in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena started trying to make an impression in national politics. Shiv Sena fielded candidates in states like UP and Goa. Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray and other leaders campaigned for these candidates.

In the Uttar Pradesh elections, till 3 pm, in many constituencies, it was seen that Shiv Sena got less votes than 'NOTA'. Citizens here have rejected Shiv Sena. On this, defeat in any election is not final, it is a beginning, said Sanjay Raut. The battle is not over. Where we fought in Uttar Pradesh is our beginning. We will continue to work for the people, said Sanjay Raut. BJP should digest victory. Victory should not be indigestible. Sanjay Raut has also urged the BJP to work in a democratic way without doing politics in Sudan.