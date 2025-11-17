Uddhav Thackeray and Family Pay Respects to Shiv Sena Founder Bal Thackeray on His 13th Death Anniversary

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray paid respects at the memorial of his father and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his 13th death anniversary on Monday, 17 November. The Shiv Sena UBT chief was accompanied by his wife Rashmi and son Aaditya Thackeray to the memorial at Shivaji Park, where Bal Thackeray was cremated. Top party leaders, including MPs Sanjay Raut, Anil Desai, Vinayak Raut and Arvind Sawant, were also present.

The original Shiv Sena split after Eknath Shinde led a rebellion against the party leadership, triggering the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government headed by Uddhav Thackeray. The Election Commission later recognised the Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena and allotted it the ‘bow and arrow’ symbol. Uddhav Thackeray’s faction was then named Shiv Sena UBT.

On Balasaheb Thackeray’s punyatithi, Shiv Sainiks from across the state visited the memorial in Dadar from 7 am to pay their respects. MNS chief Raj Thackeray also paid tribute along with Bala Nandgaonkar and Nitin Sardesai.

#WATCH | Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray along with his wife Rashmi Thackeray and son Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray paid tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray on his death anniversary at Shivaji Park in Dadar. pic.twitter.com/TQlhmDCahE — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2025

After offering homage, Uddhav Thackeray, Raj Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, Chandu Mama and Rashmi Thackeray sat together at the memorial for a while.

Sanjay Raut had stopped stepping out of his home since 31 October due to health reasons. However, on the 13th death anniversary of Balasaheb Thackeray, he decided to visit the memorial. He arrived at Shivaji Park wearing a shirt and trousers, with a mask on his face to avoid infection.

After getting out of the car, Sanjay Raut held the hand of his brother Sunil Raut and walked to the memorial of Balasaheb Thackeray, where he paid his respects.