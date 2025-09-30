Viral Video Shocks Mumbai: Man Seen ‘Aura Farming’ on Local Train Tracks, Passengers Pull Him to Safety in Bhayander

A man was seen performing dangerous stunts on the railway tracks at the Bhayander railway station. The video of the man has gone viral on social media. The incident reportedly occurred right before the 1:02 Churchgate AC local was supposed to arrive at platform number 6 on September 30. In the video, the man is seen dancing and attempting ‘aura farming’ steps as he walks right in the middle of the tracks. He seems to be completely unaware of the risks in the video.

As per the video post, the train to Churchage arrived. The alert passengers immediately rushed to the tracks and, without wasting time, they pulled the man back up on the platform. They ensured that no fatal accident was caused at the station. Their actions highlight that it is important to stay vigilant while travelling.

Railway authorities have consistently warned passengers against trespassing or engaging in risky activities on the tracks. Officials emphasised that railway tracks are not meant for stunts or self-harm, as such actions put lives at risk and cause disruptions to train operations. Incidents of this nature are taken very seriously, and commuters are urged to promptly report any suspicious or dangerous behaviour to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) or station personnel.