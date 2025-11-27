Virar: 11-Year-Old Dies After Drowning in Lake; Residents Blames Contractor For Negligence

Mumbai: 11-year-old boy died after drowning in municipal lake Khadgya in the Phulpada area of Virar East. This tragic incident occurred on November 26, Wednesday around 6:00 pm. Boy identified as Sarthak More had gone there to play near lake area, which was undergoing renovation work for several days, which include installation of a new protective fence around the periphery.

Residents claimed that innocent boy's life was lost due to the negligence of the contractor. According to FPJ reports, lake has been under renovation for several days, during which a new protective fence is being installed around its edge. Contract was given to Ashutosh Jha, but fence work was not done properly and there were no barricades, warning signs, or any security measures in place at the site.

Recently, more people have drowned in lakes managed by the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation. Police are investigating the incident as an accidental death.