Virar Building Collapse: At Least 3 Killed, 11 Injured as Four-Storey Building at Ramabai Apartment Collapses on Chawl

At least three people, including a one-year-old child, died and over 11 people were injured after a section of a four-storey building at Ramabai Apartment in Virar East, Palghar district near Mumbai, collapsed on a chawl below it on Tuesday late night, August 26, trapping several residents under debris.

So far, 11 people have been rescued from the debris and transported to nearby hospitals in Virar and Nalasopara. Several residents are still trapped on the collapsed side, and the rescue operation is underway.

Rescue team, including fire brigades, Vasai-Virar Police and two teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), are at the spot and conducting relief and rescue operations. The incident occurred at around 11.30 am on Tuesday night after 10-year-old depleted building of Ramabai Apartment, located between Chamunda Nagar and Vijay Nagaron on Narangi Road fell on a chawl below it.

NDRF With Dog Squad at the Site

According to the information, Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation had declared the structure risky and extremely dangerous. District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO)-cum-District Palghar said that the rear part of the four-storey building of Ramabai Apartment, located between Chamunda Nagar and Vijay Nagar on Narangi Road in Vasai taluka, has collapsed on the chawl below the building.

Father Onkar Joyal is currently missing. It is reported that Sachin Nivalkar (44), his wife Suprila Nivalkar (40), and their son Arnab Nivalkar (14), who lived on the fourth floor of the building, are also missing.

Meanwhile, among the deceased in the collapsed building was a little girl from the Joyal family, who had celebrated her first birthday just yesterday. Her friends and relatives had gathered at the building for the celebration.