'Will Any Action Be Taken?' Sanjay Raut Questions Fadnavis Over Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad Assaulting Canteen Staff Incident

A video Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad hitting canteen staff at MLA Guest House over the poor quality of food has gone viral on social media. This incident took place at the MLA Guest House in Mumbai, where Buldhana MLA is currently staying due to the ongoing monsoon session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. Following the viral video Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut is questioning Devendra Fadnavis.

MLA Sanjay Gaikwad requested food service in room 107 of the Akashvani MLA residence. Citing poor food quality in the canteen he confronted a canteen employee about the issue, a scuffle ensued involving the police and workers accompanying Gaikwad. In viral video

Sanjay Gaikwad's beating of an employee can be seen. In response to this video MP Sanjay Raut criticized Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the incident of MLA Sanjay Gaikwad beating an employee. Raut said, "A tribute to Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis! If this picture is true, the is there any action on this? Condition of poor people in your state us like this.

Also Read: Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad Slaps and Punches Canteen Staff Over Poor Food Quality; Video Emerges

MLA Sanjay Gaikwad and the government are being criticized by the opposition over this incident at the MLA's residence. Many have shared this video on social media. There is a sentiment on social media that no action will be taken against Sanjay Gaikwad as he is an MLA from Shiv Sena, an ally of BJP.