Zeeshan Siddique Received Threats Days Before Baba Siddique Shot Dead, Says Mumbai Police

The son of murdered NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister, Zeeshan Siddiqui, received threats just days before his father, Baba Siddique, was shot dead on Saturday in the Bandra area.

According to the news agency ANI, quoting Mumbai Police official, reported that during the interrogation of the accused arrested confessed that both Zeeshan and Baba Siddiqui were targets and they had been instructed to open fire on anyone they encountered.

Baba Siddiqui murder case | Zeeshan Siddiqui, son of Baba Siddiqui had received threats a few days before the incident took place. The accused told during interrogation that both Zeeshan and Baba Siddiqui were on the target and they were ordered to fire on anyone they found.… — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2024

Also Read | Baba Siddique Murder Case: Fourth Accused Mohammad Zeeshan Akhtar Arrested, Main Shooter Still Absconding.

The Mumbai police said that the accused were contracted to kill both Zeeshan and Baba Siddiqui.

Three shooters attacked the NCP leader outside his son Zeeshan's office in Bandra East on Saturday evening. The 66-year-old leader was rushed to Lilavati Hospital after receiving a serious gunshot injury at around 9.30 pm. However, the doctor declared him dead at around 11.30 pm as he succumbed due to loss of blood. The former minister was later on Sunday, cremated with full state honours at Bada Qabrastan in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, earlier on Monday, the Mumbai Police Crime branch unit arrested Shubham Lonkar in Pune. Pravin Lonkar is the brother of Shubuu Lonkar, who posted on social media that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has taken responsibility for the murder.