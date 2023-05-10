12 teams to participate in Dorairajan Trophy

The 12 teams have been divided in two groups (‘A’ and ‘B’) of six each. Group A comprises of Navniketan CC, MSSC, CDCC, MRCC, Reshimbagh Gymkhana, Anurag Kamptee while Group B includes AIR, XI Stars, ADV XI, Lipton CC, Indian Gymkhana and Ruby Colts.

At the end of the group league phase, the two top teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals.

All the matches will be played over three days as per BCCI playing conditions 2023-24 and shall be of maximum 80 overs per side in 1st innings and maximum of 40 overs per side in second. Remaining overs of the first innings, if any, will be carried forward only after the completion of the first innings of both teams.

Opening round fixtures (May 12-14)

Group A: Anurag Kamptee vs MSSC (Ambedkar Ground); CDCC vs MRCC (Pandav Ground); Reshimbagh Gymkhana vs Navniketan CC (C. Rly ground).

Group B: XI Stars vs ADV XI (Khandala), Lipton CC vs Indian Gymkhana (Kalamna ground); Ruby Colts vs AIR (Yerla)