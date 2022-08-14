480 vying for top honours in FIDE rating chess

Nagpur, Aug14

As many as 480 players are vying for the top honours in Nagpur International Below 1600 FIDE Rating Chess Tournament 2022 that began at at BRA Mundle Hall, Near Deekshabhumi on Sunday.The tournament is being organised by Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation and recognised by the Chess Association Nagpur, MCA, AICF and FIDE. The tournament is being conducted in classical format having 9 rounds.

Earlier MLC Pravin Datke inaugurated the tournament. Former MLC and MCA vice-president

Girish Vyas, chairman of Nagpur Nagrik Sahakari Bank and vice president State BJP Sanjay Bhende, Dr. Upendra Kothekar, Shiv Chhatrapati awardee Adv. Arvind Bade and former MCA secretary T.N. Bahadur graced the occasion

Secretary Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation and Chess Association Nagpur Bhushan Shriwas welcomed the guests. Two city chess stars WGM Divya Deshmukh and GM Sankalp Gupta were also present on the occasion. They were felicitated for their spectacular performance in 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad. WGM Divya Deshmukh had earned the Individual bronze medal for the country on M Sankalp Gupta contributed immensely to his India-1 team as an assistant coach. GM Raunak Sadhwani too earned a team bronze medal but due to pre-occupied engagements, he could not attend the felicitation ceremony. The programme was compered by SS Soman who also proposed vote of thanks.

Promodraj Moree, IA is the chief arbiter for the event who is being assisted by deputy arbiter FA Pravin Thakre, FA Shubham Soni, SNA Amit Tembhurne, SNA Swati Kumbhalkar, SNA Devrath Tiwari, SNA Sudhashu Gaidhane, SNA Sagar Sakhare, Prayas Ambade, Amit Bhongasre, Prathamesh Machave and Deep Juare.