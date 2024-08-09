Aadi, Vaibhav, Jayesh advance, Jennifer, Udar eliminated

In the men's second round match on the first day of the competition, 16th seeded Adi made a great start and defeated Santosh Kolpate 11-6, 11-7, 6-11, 11-9. At the same time, Vaibhav did not have to break a sweat to win 11-2, 11-3, 11-5 over Yavatmal's Ravan Ghodam. Jayesh also reached the next round by defeating Yavatmal's Kunal Thakne 11-8, 11-4, 11-6. However, experienced Kaustubh Udar had to face defeat 11-8, 6-11, 0-11, 5-11 at the hands of Thane's Chaitanya Udare despite taking the lead.

Nagpur's campaign ends in women's category

In the second round of the women's category, Nagpur's only paddler Jennifer had to face an upset. The campaign of 13th seeded international player Jennifer ended with a defeat at the hands of Kavya Bhatt of Thane. Jennifer did not look in rhythm during the match and lost to unseeded Kavya 5-11, 10-12, 9-11. With this, Nagpur's campaign in the women's category ended. Earlier, Deputy Director of Sports Shekhar Patil officially inaugurated the tournament by lighting the lamp in the presence of MSTTA secretary and organising secretary Adv. Ashutosh Potnis, Chief Referee Mangesh Mopkar, Deepak Kanetkar, Mukund Kamble and others.