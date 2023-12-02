Aarav, Miskha U-14 champs

In the boys category, some seeded players were beaten and as a result top seed Aarav Chhallani (Navi Mumbai) faced qualifier Ahaan Shori (Nagpur) in the singles finals. Unseeded Ahaan took down second seed Heramba Pohane in the semifinal while unseeded Akshat beat third seed Sarthak 9-5 in the quarterfinal. In the final, Aarav beat Ahaan 6-1,6-2. In the doubles, Akshat Dakshindas and Heramba Pohane beat Abhimanyu Umre and Krishna Rani 2-6,6-2(3).

In the girls singles, top seed Mishka Tayade beat second seed Sharvari Shrirame 6-0, 6-1 in the finals and in the doubles final, top seed Mishka Tayade and Urvee Atre beat Surmayee Sathe and Suchita Tripathi 6-3, 6-3.

Vice president of NDHTA Ashok Bhiwapurkar and tournament secretary Vijay Naidu distributed the prizes. The seven-day tournament was conducted smoothly by Vishal Landge under the guidance of tournament director Dr Sudhir Bhiwapurka.

Results

Boys singles semis: Aarav Chhallani beat Akshat Dakshindas 7-5,6-2; Ahaan Shori beat Heramba Pohane. 9-7. Finals: Aarav beat Ahaan 6-1,6-2

Boys doubles semis: Akshat and Heramba beat Atharv and Aarav 6-3,6-4; Abhimanyu Umre and Krishna Rani beat Ahaan and Vihaan Tarkunde 6-4,7-6(3). Final: Akshat and Heramba beat Abhimanyu and Krishna 2-6,6-2(3)

Girls singles semis: Mishka Tayade beat Devashree 6-1,6-2; Shravai Shrirame beat Surmayee Sathe 6-3,1-6,6-4. Finals: Mishka beat Shravari 6-0,6-1Doubles semis: Urvee Atre and Mishka beat Naisha and Devashree 6-0,6-4; Surmayee and Suchita and Ritika Deshpande and Insiyah Kamal 6-1,6-2, Final: Urvee and Mishka beat Surmayee and Shuchita 6-3,6-3