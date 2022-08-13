Aditya wins another State U-11 title

Nagpur, Aug 13

Aditya Yaul won his second state Under-11 boys singles title in Sub Junior State Selection Badminton Tournament 2022 held at Palghar on Saturday.

Aditya who was the winner of the U-11 state tournament Sangli last week added another feather to his camp. Aditya played the final against the last time runner-up and local boy from Palghar Pratham Raut. They both were playing the final 2nd time in consecutive tournaments. Pratham gave very tough competition in the first game but Aditya didn't allow Pratham to finish it in his favour and won the firstt game by 21-18.

In the second game, Aditya showed his masterclass and won it by 10 points margin (21-11) .

Aditya was the winner of U-13 event at Khasdar Krida Mahotsav and continued his form in the state tournament as well. He was the winner of U-11 and runner-up U-13 boys singles in the 1st sub junior state selection badminton tournament at Sangli last week.

Aditya is being trained under the guidance of Amit Raut at Indoor Stadium, Divisional Sports Complex, Mankapu. He is the fifth standard of Bhawan's School Koradi Branch.

Meanwhile another city shuttler Aarav Thakre finished runners-up in the Under-13 category. He lost to Arham Redassani from Pune in straight two games 21-11, 21-10

Aarav si trained by Ajay Dayal at Ajay Dayal Badminton Academy.