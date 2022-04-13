AG emerge West Zone soccer champ

Nagpur, April 13

Accountant General (AG) Maharashtra football team, comprising players from AG Nagpur and Mumbai, emerged champions of the recently held Indian Audit & Accounts Department (IA&AD) West Zone Football Tournament 2022 at Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

In the final, AG Maharashtra blanked AG Jaipur, Rajasthan 2-0. After playing a goalless first half, AG Maharashtra took the lead in the 54th minute through Ashish. Momin Hashmi consolidated the lead by scoring the team’s second goal in 63rd minute to lift the West Zone trophy. In the semis, AG Maharashtra blanked hosts AG Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh 5-0 with two goals coming from Pawan Singh Rawat in the 13th and 21st minute. Ashish (6th min), Momin Hashmi (16th min) and Francis David (30th min) were the other goal getters. All the five goals came in the first half of the match. R ThiruppathiVenkatasamy, Accountant General (Audit), felicitated the victorious AG Maharashtra team and wished them luck for the IA & AD Inter-Zone football tournament which is slated to be held in Nagpur from April 19 to 21. AG (Audit)-II, Maharashtra, Nagpur will be hosts the tournament. Pallavi Holkar, Sr Dy Accountant General (AMG-II), Naresh Kumar Manne, Dy Accountant General (AMG-IV), HT Fulpadia, Sr DAG (Admn) & Welfare Officer, Devendra Mishra, President (AGRC), Rajendra Negi, Welfare Assistant were present during the felicitation programme. AG Maharashtra team was led by Nagpur’s Anirban Paul, while other players of the team were Alim Sheikh, Shoeb Rizwan, Gopal Singh, Anil Chaudhary, Francis David, Naqeeb Akhtar, Akar Dhanu, Suryabali Yadav, Vijay Hooda, Sumit Pundir, Shaikh Mohammad Bilal, Nachiket Palav, Sukhdeep Singh Sahota, Pawan Singh Rawat, Ashi, Afzal Akhtar and Momin Hashmi. Mohammad Rafique was coach while Dhanraj Yetta was the manager.