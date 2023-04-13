AG Nagpur emerge carrom champs, Bhaisare wins singles title

In the final AG Nagpur defeated DGCA, Mumbai 2-1. Raju Bhaisare of AG Nagpur pocketed the singles crown defeating Dilesh Khedekar of DGCA, Mumbai 2-1 while Narayan Dhurve of AG Nagpur lost to S Kitke of AG Ahmedabad 2-0 to be the runner-up. In team championship final, Bhaisare came from behind to beat Jitendra Kale 1-25, 25-6, 25-11. But Dilesh Khedkar got the better of Rajesh Jambhulkar 25-12, 25-15 to equalise 1-1. In the crucial doubles match, Sudhir Bamburde and Ravi Tirmale of Nagpur beat Pradeep Bharia and Rakesh 25- 9, 15-25, 25-5. In the individual men’s event, Bhaisare defeated Dilesh Khedkar in straight sets 25-7, 25-11. In veterans event, Dhurve lost to Kitke 13-25, 10-25. Sushama Chaudhary and Kavita Nair represented women’s team. Yashwant Khapre was player cum manager of the team. Praveer Kumar, Accountant General (A&E) and R Thiruppathi Venkatasamy, Accountant General (Audit), Nagpur felicitated the victorious AG Nagpur team and wished them best of luck for the IA & AD Inter Zonal Carrom Tournament which is slated to be held in Shilong, Meghalaya from January 9-11, 2023. Dinesh Mate, Akshay Khandare, S Haripriya, DK Verma,Vinit Ghadge, Mangesh Dudulkar, Manju Naidu, Ram Andhani and Neeraj Kumar were present on the occasion.