AG West Bengal champion

concluding day of Indian Audit and Accounts Department Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament, 2023

which was conducted under the aegis of Accountant General Recreation Club (AGRC) of the Office of The Accountant General (Audit) II, Maharashtra at VCA Civil Lines on Friday.

In the final match, J&K won the toss and chose to bat first. They scored 145 all out. Openers Mani Sharma (16) and Asif Khan (17) gave a steady start. Paras Sharma (24), Singh (24), Abid Mushtaq (21) all contributed but could not convert their

innings to big scores. Sayan Ghosh was the pick of West Bengal bowlers claiming 4 wickets giving away 20 runs, while Susanta Das and Vivek Kumar Singh took two wickets apiece.

In reply, Bengal achieved the target sparing two wickets. Opener Abhishek Kumar Raman scored quickfire 41 (20 balls, 8x4) . He was well supported by captain Prinan Datta (36). Gitimoy

Basu made a fighting 27 (25) and brought the target closer. Bengal held their nerves and crossed the target set with just one ball to spare and thus lifting the trophy. Waseem Raza was superb in his spell taking 4 wickets for 12 runs, while Ram Dayal took 2 wicket for

In the prize distribution function, IA and AS, Director General, Regional Training Institute, Nagpur Lata Mallikarjuna, gave the prizes and trophy to the winning team. Principal Accountant General (A and E)-II, Maharashtra, Nagpur Praveer Kumar presented trophy to the runner up team. Accountant General (Audit)-II, Maharashtra, Nagpur R. Thiruppathi Venkatasamy congratulated the winning and runners teams and wished them luck for future matches.