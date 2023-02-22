Akansha becomes first woman Vidarbha Kesari

Anshita Manohare, Samiksha Koche, Prashita Jambhulkar and Anjali Gajbhiye won gold medal in their respective weight categories and won the overall championship for Nagpur Nagar Akhada Sanghatan. Chandapur finished runners-up. Veer Bajiprabhu Krida Mandal organised the championship under the auspices of Vidarbha Wrestling Associaiton and Amravati District Wrestling Associaiton. Wardh MP and the president of Maharashtra Wrestling Associaiton Ramdas Tadas inaugurated the event in the presence of MP Dr Anil Bonde, Ganesh Kohale, Sanjay Tirathkar, Dilip Itankar and others were present. Amravati MP Navneet Rana distributed the prizes.

In the sub junior seciton, Akola emerged winner whereas Washim finished runners-up