Alabhya for state rope mallkhamb event

Representing Nagpur division in U-14 girls category at divisional level competition held in the ciuty recently, Alabhya secured second place and confirm her selection for State level. The State level Competition will be scheduled at Latur, in the last week of

December-2023. Secretary of Somalwar Academy Prakash Somalwar, principal Damodar Thombre,

and all the Teaching and non-teaching Staff of Somalwar Nikalas have congratulated Alabhya for her achievement and wished her good luck for coming endeavor.