Alisha, Anushka, Manani, Nehal enter U-10 SF

Alisha drubbed Avani Bagde 5-0 whereas Anushka Machhirke got the better of Gargi Burade 5-0. Manasi Fuke recorded an easy 5-0 vicotry over Nishka Kinariwala. Nehal Patil pipped Diha Sahare 5-3.

Vihan Agrawal had to fight hard to beat Revanth Chunchunwar in both categories in Under-10 and Unbder-12 boys section while Ronav Shingarey used his skills to master the opposition from Ishaan Karhu.

The players who are participating belong to various tennis academies from the city namely MSLTA Tennis Academy Ramnagar, Gondwana Club, Officers Club, Sincere Tennis Academy and Swawlambi Nagar. Former VCA president Anand Jaiswal, chairman Baidyanath Group Suresh Sharma and M Venkataswarlu from HCG Cancer Hospital were among prominent personalities present. The tournament is being conducted by supervisor Vishal Landge under the guidance of tournament director Dr Sudhir Bhiwapurkar and tournament secretary Vijay Naidu. The tournament will conclude on Sunday.

Results

U-10 girls QF: Alisha Nilawar beat Avani Bagde 5-0; Anushka Machhirke beat Gargi Burade 5-0; Manasi Fuke beat Nishka Kinariwala 5-0; Nehal Patil beat Diha Sahare 5-3.

U-10 boys QF: Vihaan Agrawal beat Divit Murarka 5-3; Harshwardhan Datarkar beat Svojas Fande 5-2; Ishaan Karhu beat Johan Babaria 5-2 U-12 boys QF: Vivaan Parikh beat Ronav Shingarey 6-0; Vihaan Pondge beat Maahir Agrawal 6-0

U-12 girls QF: Aadhya Shetty beat Nehal Patil 6-4; Alisha Nilawar beat Diha Sahare 6-2