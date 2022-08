Ananya shocks top seed Basak

Nagpur, Aug17

The second women singles round witnessed a major upset when unseeded Anany Chande shocked top seed Ananya Basak in Late CS Kulkarni Memorial 2nd Maharashtra State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament organised by Nagpur District Table Tennnis Asociaiton at Subhedar Hall, here on Wednesday.

In the second round, march, Chande downed Basak 11-2, 11-9, 13-11. In another major upset, Unseeded seed Sayali Wani of Nashk shocked seventh seed Samruddhi Kulkarni of Solapur 11-3, 11-9, 15-13, 11-4 to enter the quarters

Along with Sayalik Manushree Patil, Sampada Bhiwandkar, Mansi Chiplunkar, Risha Mirchandani, Senhora D'Souza, Shreya Deshpande and Shruti Amrute entered the quarters.

Earlier the tournament was inaugurated by Pro. V-C of Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University Dr Sanjay Dudhe. Director Sports & Physical Education RTM Nagpur University Dr Sharad Swryawanshi, Sanjay Bangale, Maharajbag president Bharat Sangar DSO Pallavi Dhatrak, NDTTA secretary Adv Ashutosh Potnis president Deepak Dhote, chief referee Mangesh Mopkar , NDTTA treasurer Deepak Kanetkar, M P Kamble, joint chief referee Raju Mopkar were present on the occasion.