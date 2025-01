Anjuman win thriller against CPS (Intl)

Results

Delhi Public School, Mihan 2 (Adityaraj 11th, Bhavya Turkar, 22nd) bt Pragatik Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Koradi 0; St John’s Public School got w/o Podar World School; Delhi Public School, Kamptee Road 1 (Yash Ahuja 12th) bt Nagpur Residential School 0; Anjuman English High School 1 (Mohd Saad Ansaris 16th) bt Edify School 0; St John’s School, Mohan Nagar 1 (Mahaviya Sheikh 5th) bt Mary Poussepin’s Academy 0.

Saturday’s fixtures: Qidwai High School vs BVM Trimurti Nagar (08:30 am), Centre Point School Katol Road vs BVM Ashti (09:00 am), Islamia High School vs St Xavier’s High School, Hiwri Nagar (10:00am), NMC MAK Azad Urdu School vs Modern School, Koradi (10:30 am), Podar International School vs Jain International School (11:15 am).