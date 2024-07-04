Announce new policy for tourism sector: AID

Girish Mahajan had announced the announcement of tourism policy in one month at the 'Advantage Vidarbha' MP Industrial Festival organised in Nagpur in January-2024. Six months have passed since this announcement. AID president Ashish Kale informed that AID has sent a reminder to the minister. The delay in the announcement has raised concerns among various industries, and there is an urgent need for a comprehensive plan to develop tourism in Vidarbha.

During the event, several key issues were discussed emphasizing the need to enhance tourism facilities in Vidarbha. This included developing hotels and tourist attractions to attract tourists. Despite the government's earlier announcement to give industry status to hotels, it has not been implemented. The new policy will enable hotels to enjoy lower electricity rates, lower property taxes and other benefits. This will encourage and attract entrepreneurs and investors.

Kale said, entrepreneurs are eagerly waiting for the new tourism policy for the development and growth of the tourism sector in Maharashtra. This policy will be an impetus for development. With proper support and infrastructure, Maharashtra and Vidarbha in particular have abundant opportunities in the tourism sector. It can become a major tourist destination in the country. It can attract tourists and investors. Neighboring states are currently offering attractive schemes and incentives. The new policy will be a boost for tourism entrepreneurs in Maharashtra. But as the policy has not been announced even after the minister's announcement, the concern of entrepreneurs in this sector has increased.