Ansar drub Rahul 4-0 as Zishan shines

Nagpur, Dec 24

Riding on Zishan Akhtar's brace Ansar Club drubbed defending champions Rahul Sanskritayan Club 4-0 in the ongoing JSW Elite Division Football Tournament organised by Nagpur District Football Association (NDFA) at Suyog Nagar ground, here on Friday.

Ansar were leading by 1-0 in the first half. In the 32nd minute, Zishan struck on Shorabh's cross After a change of ends, also Ansar continued their dominance and on the contrary, their rivals looked off-coloured In the 47th minute, Shorab Akhtar increased lead dogging rival defenders. In the 78th minute, Zishan once again found the net. This time also Shorab fetched him excellent pass. In the dying minute, Touseeque Ansari netted fourth goal for Ansar on the pass of Alfaiz. In the same moment Rahul's Sagar Chintala was shown red card for his rough tackle. Apart from them, Rahul Neware (55th min) and Anurag Solanki (58th min) of Rahul Club were also shown yellow cards.

Ansar's Mohammad Rizwan(34th min), Md Shabab (41st min) and Fuzail Pasha (90th min)were also warned .

On Saturday, Moil XI will take on Big Ben at 2.30 p.m. at the same venue.