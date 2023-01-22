Ansar KKM football champ

After a barren first half, Mustajab Ashraf scored much awaited goal for Ansar in the 52nd minute. An equaliser for the railmen came thru P Thushal in the 80th minute.

In penalty shootout, Naushad, Anas Akhtar, Mohd Rizwan, Afzal and Saquib Anwar perfectly converted the spot kicks for the winners. For SECR, Shubham M, Nitin Kottulwar, Mangesh Thakre and Rashid scored the goals.

In the girls final, Amma FC defeated Nagpur Academy 1-0 to win the crown. Sneha Uiukey scored an all-important goal in the 25th minute.