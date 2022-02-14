Ansar win maiden Elite division crown

Nagpur, Feb 14

Ansar Sporting defeated last year's runners-up Young Muslim Football Club (YMFC) 1-0 to win the title in JSW Elite Division Football Tournament organised by Nagpur District Football Association at JSW Kalmeshwar ground, here on Monday.

In the 60th minute, Shorab Akhtar scored the winning goal for Ansar. Ansar were reduced to ten when Shorab Akhtar was shown a double yellow card in the 78th minute for his rough tackle. From Young Muslim side, Rohit Kanojiya was shown hdirect red card during an injury time. Prior to that Yash Shukla and Sagar Kose and Afzal Akhtar were also warned.

JSW work head Paresh Shah was the chief guest of prize distribution function. HR head Shekhar Bharadwaj, Rinku Singh, NDFA president Haresh Vora, secretary Iqbal Kashmiri and others officials including Eugene Norbart, Atmaram Pandey, Abid Khan , Khalid, Abdul Latif, Stanley Gregory, Satyanaryan Jerpot, Sanjay Kathale and Kamil Ansari were present on the occasion.

The winning team walked away with Rs 1,25,000 and trophy whereas the runners-up got Rs 75,000 and trophy.

Individual prizes

Man-of-the-tournament: Fahad Junaid (Rs 25,000 YMFC ), man-of-the-match: Sohrab Akhtar (Rs 15,000 Ansar Sporting Club), best player of runner-up team: Kamran Ansari (Rs 7500 YMFC), best goalkeeper: Abdullah Ansari ( Rs 7,500 YMFC), best defense: Mohammad Saad Rs 7,500 Ansar Sporting Club), Coach of Winner team : Shamal Ghosh (Rs 5,000), coach of runners-up team: Adil Ansari (Rs 5000).