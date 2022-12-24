Anshita, Samiksha, Radha, Anjali triumph

Ambedkar College student Anshita Manohare bagged top position in girls' 50 kg weight category. Komal Salame of Yashwant Mahavidyalaya Wardha and Rupali Manwatkar of Ramtek finished second and third respectively. In the 53 kg category, Samiksha Koche of SFS excelled. Vaishnavi Yadav of VMV and Pratiksha Joge of Hinganghat achieved second and third place respectively.

In 55 kg group,Radha of Jyotiba College of Physical Education got first place and second place was secured by Vidyavikas Mahavidyalaya Wardha wrestler Anushka Pandhare. Sakshi Karu got third place.

Anjali Gajbhiye of PWS won first place in 57 kg weight category followed by Sanskruti Choudhary for second place.

In the 59 kg category, Prashita Jambhulkar of SFS emereged winnerSuman Gurjar finished second whereas Khushali Chaudhary of Agnihotri College finished third. In the 62 kg category, Mamta Kaptan of Jyotiba Colleg emerged winner while Madhuri Zade of SSM Koradi and Deulkar finished second and third respectively. In the 65 kg category, Manisha Sharma of Jyotiba College got the first position, Komal Wankhede of Govindrao Vanjari College got the second position.

In the 72 kg category, Akanksha Chaudhary of PWS secured the first position and Gayatri Vadatkar of Priyadarshini College Wardha achieved second position,. In the 76 kg category Akansha Choudhary of PWS got the first position and Vaishnavi Shahu of Sevadal College got the second position.