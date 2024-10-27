Anvayi, Larisha shines in national skating contest

Anvayi Chanekar bagged gold in Under-17 girls quad category road race. She won silver in 3000 m road race and bronze in 1 lap road race.

Another club skater Larisha Kashikar won bronze in Under-14 girls 1000 m road race. They have been trained under the guidance of Shiv Chhatrapati awardee Piyush Akre at Daga Layout skating rink. Secretary of Nagpur District Roller Skating Associaiton Upendra Varma, joint secretary Swapnil Samarth and other officials have congratulated the skaters and wished them best luck.