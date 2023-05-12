Arohi wins 2 bronze medals in State U-9 archery

The three-day competition was organised jointly by the Maharashtra Archery Association and Pimpri Chinchwad Archery Association. Arohi bagged two bronze medals and qualified for the forthcoming National U-9 Archery Championship. Representing Nagpur district, Arohi competed in the recurve round.

Arohi, who is a Standard III student of Podar World School, Koradi Road, secured third position in the mixed team championship and individual elimination category.