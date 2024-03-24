Arush wins rapid chess crown

Chitre secured highest seven points to win the title. He was followed by and Sumesh Ramteke (6, 30.5) and Shaunak Badole (5, 33) for the second and third places respectivley. Amol Ramteke (5, 26.5) achieved fourth place whereas Vidhi Mishrikotkar (5, 25) finished fifth.

In all 44 players including 28 ELO rated players of various ages participated in this tournament. Total seven rounds were played and prizes of Rs. 5,000 were distributed among top 10 players of the tournament.. The prizes were distributed at the hands of IA Pravin Pantawane.

Final rankiing

1. Arush Chitre (7, 27.5). 2. Sumesh Ramteke (6, 30.5), 3. Shaunak Badole (5, 33), 4. Amol Ramteke (5, 26.5), 5. Vidhi Mishrikotkar (5, 25), 6. Parth Lonkar (5, 24.5), 7. Ritvik Jaiswal (5, 24.5), 8. Avanti Junghare (5, 21), 9. Ayush Ramteke (4.5, 30.5), 10. Siddharth Bang (4.5, 27.5).